Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 60,852 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.94% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNTH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. The trade was a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.59. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

