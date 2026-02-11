Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $290.92 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $321.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

