Candriam S.C.A. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,761 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.59% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,766,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,510 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after buying an additional 555,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 298,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,505,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 62,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55.

DYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

