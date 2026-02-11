Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 22.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results: Cloudflare reported Q4 EPS of $0.28 (vs. $0.27 consensus) and revenue of $614.5M, topping estimates — evidence of continued top-line strength.

Upbeat guidance: Management forecasted first-quarter and full-year sales above Wall Street estimates, citing strong demand tied to rapid AI adoption in the cloud — a forward-looking catalyst for revenue growth.

Large enterprise traction: Management highlighted the largest annual contract value deal in company history (~$42.5M/year) and ~50% year-over-year new ACV growth — signals of stronger enterprise sales momentum and higher-quality revenue.

Proven execution: Cloudflare has a multi-quarter streak of EPS beats, which supports investor confidence but doesn't guarantee sustained margin improvement.

Analyst/sector commentary: Coverage notes Cloudflare as a high-growth, AI-exposed infrastructure play that may be more resilient than many software names — positive framing but already priced into shares for some investors.

Profitability metrics remain weak: Cloudflare still shows a negative net margin (~-5%) and negative return on equity, indicating the company is reinvesting heavily and not yet consistently profitable on the bottom line.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $249.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.32, for a total transaction of $10,231,642.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,221. This trade represents a 70.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,827 shares of company stock valued at $124,436,992. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $180.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -601.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

