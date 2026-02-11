Candriam S.C.A. Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,095 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $241.54 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.61 and its 200 day moving average is $239.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,489.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

