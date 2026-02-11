Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 1.03% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,709.75. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 740,188 shares in the company, valued at $21,495,059.52. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,162. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

