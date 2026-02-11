Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Grupo Cibest worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grupo Cibest alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Grupo Cibest by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Cibest by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 384,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Cibest from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Santander cut Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Grupo Cibest Price Performance

CIB stock opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Grupo Cibest Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Cibest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Cibest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.