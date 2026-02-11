Candriam S.C.A. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,222.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $293.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $295.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average of $256.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

