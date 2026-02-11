Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.67% of Vera Therapeutics worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 5,882 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VERA opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

