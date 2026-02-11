Lange Bob De Sells 22,656 Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lange Bob De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Lange Bob De sold 16,070 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.97, for a total value of $11,328,867.90.

On Monday, February 2nd, Lange Bob De sold 15,977 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.99, for a total value of $10,912,131.23.

Shares of CAT opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $752.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.86.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore upped their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $695.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

