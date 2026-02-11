Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $302,325.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,880.34. This represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Quan sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $623,855.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,502.35. This trade represents a 37.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,029. 22.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

MIRM stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

