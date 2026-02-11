Candriam S.C.A. Has $6.36 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,666,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.