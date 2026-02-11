Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,815 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 51.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $475.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

