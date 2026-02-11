Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $4,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.54. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $4,351,677.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 949,048 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,735.28. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 663,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,245.42. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 919,421 shares of company stock worth $17,044,879. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

