Candriam S.C.A. Buys 250,296 Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. $ORKA

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,296 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.88% of Oruka Therapeutics worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ORKA stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of -0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oruka Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORKA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

ORKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Oruka Therapeutics

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $48,287.58. This trade represents a 82.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.