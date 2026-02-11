Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $208.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

