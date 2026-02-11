First National Trust Co Has $4.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

First National Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after buying an additional 2,162,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,208,000 after acquiring an additional 94,082 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 413,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,114,000 after purchasing an additional 279,573 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

