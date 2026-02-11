Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,332 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.67% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 565,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 657,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,567,312. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,500. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.15. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.