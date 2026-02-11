Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $474,000 in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,722.50. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

