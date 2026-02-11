First National Trust Co Sells 4,482 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

First National Trust Co lessened its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $195.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.93. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $206.48. The company has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Department of War contract: RTX’s BBN Technologies will lead a multi‑team effort to demonstrate secure, real‑time spectrum coexistence for 5G and defense radar (protecting radars in the 3.1–3.45 GHz band). This is a direct, program-level win that supports RTX’s radar/security franchise and near‑term government revenue. RTX BBN Technologies press release

Department of War contract: RTX’s BBN Technologies will lead a multi‑team effort to demonstrate secure, real‑time spectrum coexistence for 5G and defense radar (protecting radars in the 3.1–3.45 GHz band). This is a direct, program-level win that supports RTX’s radar/security franchise and near‑term government revenue. Positive Sentiment: Contract and backlog highlights: A Yahoo Finance piece details RTX contracts that spotlight growth in radar/5G coexistence and missile systems — reinforcing visibility into defense backlog and multi‑year revenue streams that underpin earnings durability. RTX Contracts Spotlight Radar 5G And Missile Growth Story

Contract and backlog highlights: A Yahoo Finance piece details RTX contracts that spotlight growth in radar/5G coexistence and missile systems — reinforcing visibility into defense backlog and multi‑year revenue streams that underpin earnings durability. Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement / margin thesis: A Seeking Alpha analysis argues RTX’s digital manufacturing (Digital OS) and a $268B backlog are unlocking structural margin expansion — citing reduced aged inventory and a shift to higher‑margin international defense and aftermarket work. This supports upside to profitability beyond current guidance. Digital transformation unlocks margin multiplier

Operational improvement / margin thesis: A Seeking Alpha analysis argues RTX’s digital manufacturing (Digital OS) and a $268B backlog are unlocking structural margin expansion — citing reduced aged inventory and a shift to higher‑margin international defense and aftermarket work. This supports upside to profitability beyond current guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Citi raised its price target on RTX to $238 while maintaining a Buy — a bullish signal from a major bank that can support investor confidence if the macro backdrop holds. Citigroup Lifts Price Target on RTX

Analyst upgrade: Citi raised its price target on RTX to $238 while maintaining a Buy — a bullish signal from a major bank that can support investor confidence if the macro backdrop holds. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings & guidance context: RTX recently beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $6.60–$6.80 — supporting mid‑cycle growth expectations but already largely priced into the shares. (Background company release.)

Earnings & guidance context: RTX recently beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $6.60–$6.80 — supporting mid‑cycle growth expectations but already largely priced into the shares. (Background company release.) Neutral Sentiment: Dividend: RTX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68/share (ex‑dividend Feb 20). This modest yield (~1.4%) offers income support but is not a major return driver for growth‑oriented investors.

Dividend: RTX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68/share (ex‑dividend Feb 20). This modest yield (~1.4%) offers income support but is not a major return driver for growth‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise from GPU coverage: Numerous consumer tech headlines use “RTX” to describe NVIDIA GPUs or discounts on gaming PCs; these generate search/volume activity but are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s fundamentals and can confuse retail sentiment.

Headline noise from GPU coverage: Numerous consumer tech headlines use “RTX” to describe NVIDIA GPUs or discounts on gaming PCs; these generate search/volume activity but are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s fundamentals and can confuse retail sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: A Seeking Alpha article argues RTX is overvalued and under pressure, pointing to a high P/E and suggesting limited near‑term upside without a correction; such narratives can amplify selling into any weak session. Overvalued And Under Pressure

Valuation concerns: A Seeking Alpha article argues RTX is overvalued and under pressure, pointing to a high P/E and suggesting limited near‑term upside without a correction; such narratives can amplify selling into any weak session. Negative Sentiment: “Wait for dip” view: Another Seeking Alpha piece reiterates that despite solid backlog and guidance, the stock may be overbought and better as a dip buy — reinforcing short‑term caution among traders. Wait for dip buying opportunity

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.