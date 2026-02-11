Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in JFrog by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,741,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,199,084.56. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $865,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at $40,909,860. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

