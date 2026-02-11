BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

