Westbourne Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Westbourne Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 4.8% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,828,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,991,000 after purchasing an additional 778,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of GE opened at $316.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

