Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 21.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 349,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teradata by 2,172.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 1,059,875 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,929,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 340,496 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

TDC stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

