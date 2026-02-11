Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 89.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Teradata by 21.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 349,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Teradata by 2,172.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 1,059,875 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $696,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,929,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 340,496 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street expectations (FY EPS guidance 2.55–2.65 vs. consensus ~2.19; Q1 EPS 0.75–0.79 vs. ~0.60; FY and Q1 revenue ranges also above estimates) — a clear forward-looking catalyst for the rally. Teradata soars 16% as guidance impresses following Q4 earnings, revenue beat
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed recurring revenue and ARR growth, a non‑GAAP EPS beat ($0.74) and strong cash generation (FY free cash flow $285M) — supports the upgraded outlook and valuation re‑rating. Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Board refreshment announced and a cooperation agreement with activist Lynrock Lake — appointment of Melissa Fisher to the board may reassure investors that governance changes and execution focus are underway. Teradata Advances Board Refreshment Program
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcripts provide management detail on demand trends, margin drivers and capital allocation — useful for assessing sustainability of guidance but not an immediate price mover on its own. Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Press and market coverage amplified the move (multiple outlets highlighting the jump), which can extend momentum but also set up short‑term volatility. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Reports Upbeat Q4 CY2025, Stock Jumps 14.2%
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged a GAAP/metric divergence (different EPS figures reported across sources and at least one outlet noting an EPS miss on a specific measure), which can create confusion and short‑term selling pressure among investors focusing on GAAP results. Teradata Trading/Earnings Snapshot
Analyst Ratings Changes
Teradata Stock Up 3.4%
TDC stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $32.03.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Teradata Profile
Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.
Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.
