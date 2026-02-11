Rockland Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.22.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

