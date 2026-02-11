First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $41,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.48.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.