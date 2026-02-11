Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $1,663,726,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after buying an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $135,597,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $364.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.39. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $385.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.