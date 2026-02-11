Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,594,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

