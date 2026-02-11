International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 57.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.