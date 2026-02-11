International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 57.6% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.
Insider Transactions at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out a new FlashSystem portfolio that embeds “agentic” AI for autonomous storage, faster ransomware detection and reduced management overhead — a clear revenue/up-sell opportunity in enterprise storage. IBM Introduces Autonomous Storage with New FlashSystem Portfolio Powered by Agentic AI
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights IBM’s moves in defense and AI cybersecurity, including large-contract positioning that supports long-term revenue visibility in government and national security programs. IBM’s Defense And AI Cybersecurity Moves Versus Current Valuation Picture
- Positive Sentiment: IBM integrated Criminal IP threat intelligence into QRadar SIEM/SOAR, strengthening its security stack and potentially improving win rates and SaaS/security revenue traction for QRadar customers. Can Criminal IP Integration Boost IBM’s QRadar Growth Prospects?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and street views remain mixed but generally constructive — multiple buy/outperform ratings and high price targets exist alongside at least one sell. Median targets sit well above the current price, which supports longer-term upside but keeps near-term volatility possible. Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on International Business Machines Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction is also being pressured by broader technical/profit-taking dynamics after a strong post-earnings run — traders cited resistance around the $317–$320 area and recent volume below average, prompting short-term selling pressure.
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing issues at IBM’s former spinoff Kyndryl (accounting probe and CFO exit) are creating negative headlines in the same sector, which can dampen sentiment for related names and raise governance/operational caution among some investors. At IBM spinoff Kyndryl, the stock dives 50% after an accounting probe and CFO exit: ‘The red flags are already out’
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
