GK Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.22 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. The stock has a market cap of $419.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $320.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

