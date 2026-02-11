CVA Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,903 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.