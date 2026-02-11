Corning Incorporated $GLW Stock Holdings Trimmed by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,611.50. This represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,736. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.