Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI) Short Interest Update

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,373 shares, a growth of 669.3% from the January 15th total of 6,808 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,857 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SCNI opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scinai Immunotherapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SCNI – Free Report) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scinai Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scinai Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Sell”.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel small-molecule therapies that enhance the immune system’s capacity to recognize and destroy cancer cells. The company’s research emphasizes checkpoint modulation and the discovery of compounds designed to work in concert with established immuno-oncology treatments across a range of solid tumors.

Scinai’s pipeline comprises preclinical and early-stage candidates, and the company relies on collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its discovery and development efforts.

