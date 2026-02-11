Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.8620 and last traded at $11.8620, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.5540.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.
