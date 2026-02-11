Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Down 82.9% in January

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,370 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 0.6%

RNRG opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 224.0%.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNRG. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth $963,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

