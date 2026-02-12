Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,139,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 273,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 70.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

