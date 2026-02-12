Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $48.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the quarter. Corpay makes up approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 124,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.79.

In other news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $345.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.20 and its 200 day moving average is $304.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $386.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

