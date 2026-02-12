Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $48.25 Million Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the quarter. Corpay makes up approximately 2.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $48,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after acquiring an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 124,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corpay by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Key Corpay News
Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and forward guidance beat expectations — beat on EPS/revenue and raised FY2026 guidance, supporting the company’s high-margin payments story and providing earnings visibility. Corpay’s Q4 earnings call: Our top 5 analyst questions
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation, which can support buy-side interest and higher price targets. Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks argues to retain CPAY citing a strong earnings outlook, global acquisitions and growth in payment automation/FX services — factors that underpin medium-term revenue expansion. Reasons Why You Should Retain Corpay Stock in Your Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic narrative: Seeking Alpha highlights Corpay’s shift from fuel cards into higher-growth corporate payments and explains why 2026 is a pivotal growth year — supports long-term thesis. Corpay: From Fuel Cards To High-Growth Corporate Payments – Why 2026 Matters
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership renewals (multi-year extension with LIV Golf and an extension with Rugby Australia) reinforce cross-border/payments distribution and brand visibility in international markets. Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership with LIV Golf Rugby Australia And Corpay Extend Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks/MSN momentum pieces highlight strong style/momentum scores and investor interest, but these are narrative pieces rather than new fundamental catalysts. Why Corpay (CPAY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term Why Corpay (CPAY) is a top momentum stock for the long term
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation check flags potential premium pricing after recent share gains; investors may be taking profits or reassessing multiple given the stock’s run toward its 52-week high, creating near-term selling pressure. Corpay (CPAY) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Momentum
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on CPAY
Insider Transactions at Corpay
In other news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Corpay Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of Corpay stock opened at $345.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.20 and its 200 day moving average is $304.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $386.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corpay
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.
Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.