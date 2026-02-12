Reviewing Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) & MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MKS and Trans-Lux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MKS 1 2 10 1 2.79 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 0.00

MKS currently has a consensus target price of $231.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.64%. Given MKS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MKS is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MKS $3.59 billion 4.85 $190.00 million $4.12 62.88 Trans-Lux $15.55 million N/A -$4.07 million ($0.33) -0.18

This table compares MKS and Trans-Lux”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MKS has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Lux. Trans-Lux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MKS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of MKS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MKS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Trans-Lux shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MKS and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MKS 7.25% 20.80% 5.88% Trans-Lux N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

MKS has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MKS beats Trans-Lux on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments. The VSD segment provides foundational technology solutions, including pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, and vacuum technology. The PSD segment offers range of solutions, which include lasers, beam measurement and profiling, precision motion control, vibration isolation systems, photonics instruments, temperature sensing, opto-mechanical components, optical elements, systems for flexible PCB laser processing, and laser-based systems, as well as high density interconnect PCB and package manufacturing. The MSD segment develops, process, and manufactures technologies comprising advanced surface modification, electroless and electrolytic plating, and surface finishing for chemistry, equipment, software, and services markets, as well as high-technology applications. In addition, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, network of independent distributors, and sales representatives, as well as websites, including product catalogs. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides TLVision, which consists of full-color video products for use in posting alphanumeric data and displaying of full HD video; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives, and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal salespeople and independent distributors in the rest of North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Trans-Lux Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Unilumin North America Inc.

