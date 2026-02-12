Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.1333.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Research downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

