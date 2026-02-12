Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.4286.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 4.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 128.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wix.com by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609,989 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $342,485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,403,000 after acquiring an additional 496,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $72.10 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $239.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

