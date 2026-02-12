UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,340,346,000 after buying an additional 432,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $278.75 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 2027, Q2 2026 and Q2 2027), highlighting pockets of stronger short‑term earnings momentum that may support near-term valuation. MarketBeat UNH

Zacks raised several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 2027, Q2 2026 and Q2 2027), highlighting pockets of stronger short‑term earnings momentum that may support near-term valuation. Positive Sentiment: Despite the revenue/guidance pullback, analysts note robust cash generation — operating cash flow near $18B and strong levered free cash flow — which supports liquidity, capital return potential and longer‑term recovery prospects. UnitedHealth: After The Collapse

Despite the revenue/guidance pullback, analysts note robust cash generation — operating cash flow near $18B and strong levered free cash flow — which supports liquidity, capital return potential and longer‑term recovery prospects. Neutral Sentiment: News roundups (earnings recap) summarize the core moves: slight EPS beat, revenue short of estimates, and management’s downward 2026 revenue guide — useful context but largely repetitive of primary reports. Yahoo: Here’s What Happened to UnitedHealth Group

News roundups (earnings recap) summarize the core moves: slight EPS beat, revenue short of estimates, and management’s downward 2026 revenue guide — useful context but largely repetitive of primary reports. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target to $350 (from $430) after Q4 results, signaling reduced medium‑term upside even though the firm kept an Outperform rating — a clear drag on sentiment and analyst‑driven demand. Mizuho Lowers UNH Target

Mizuho cut its price target to $350 (from $430) after Q4 results, signaling reduced medium‑term upside even though the firm kept an Outperform rating — a clear drag on sentiment and analyst‑driven demand. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed 2026 revenue guidance to $439B (from $448B), the company’s first annual decline in decades — this fuels near‑term concern about Medicare Advantage headwinds and margin normalization. UnitedHealth: After The Collapse

Management trimmed 2026 revenue guidance to $439B (from $448B), the company’s first annual decline in decades — this fuels near‑term concern about Medicare Advantage headwinds and margin normalization. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut some future-quarter EPS forecasts (notably Q3 2026 and Q4 2027) and projects a lower FY2028 EPS, reflecting lingering uncertainty in revenue/margin recovery that could pressure medium‑term estimates. MarketBeat UNH

Zacks also cut some future-quarter EPS forecasts (notably Q3 2026 and Q4 2027) and projects a lower FY2028 EPS, reflecting lingering uncertainty in revenue/margin recovery that could pressure medium‑term estimates. Negative Sentiment: Social and market commentary highlight the earnings reaction — revenue miss, Medicare Advantage worries and cyberattack aftereffects — which drove heavy selling in immediate post‑earnings sessions and keeps near‑term volatility elevated. QuiverQuant Opinions

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

