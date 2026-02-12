Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.0714.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $93.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.