SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

