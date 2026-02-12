Critical Analysis: Longevity Health (XAGE) vs. Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Longevity Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Longevity Health
|$1.05 million
|-$10.37 million
|-0.07
|Longevity Health Competitors
|$59.54 million
|-$32.15 million
|3.99
Longevity Health’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Longevity Health
|-682.67%
|N/A
|-261.90%
|Longevity Health Competitors
|-672.41%
|-133.75%
|-59.01%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Longevity Health competitors beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Longevity Health Company Profile
Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
