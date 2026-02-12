Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wabtec from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wabtec from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

NYSE WAB opened at $254.29 on Thursday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $260.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other Wabtec news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $1,091,111.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,185.04. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,579. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $2,978,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 39.5% in the second quarter. Varenne Capital Partners now owns 277,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after buying an additional 78,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter worth about $9,371,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the second quarter worth approximately $8,201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 229,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

