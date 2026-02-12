Guerra Advisors Inc Purchases 4,359 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Guerra Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan led/arranged major financing for Databricks (part of a $5B equity raise and $2B debt financing), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking and debt‑origination deal flow that should support fee revenue. Databricks funding

JPMorgan led/arranged major financing for Databricks (part of a $5B equity raise and $2B debt financing), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking and debt‑origination deal flow that should support fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is part of a $3.6B syndicated credit facility for IREN (reported by MarketBeat), showing the bank’s role in large corporate lending and syndicated finance — a positive for interest income and arrangement fees. IREN financing

JPMorgan is part of a $3.6B syndicated credit facility for IREN (reported by MarketBeat), showing the bank’s role in large corporate lending and syndicated finance — a positive for interest income and arrangement fees. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan is the bookrunner on a 12M ADS secondary offering for LATAM Airlines — a reminder of steady ECM advisory and underwriting activity that generates fees for the bank. LATAM secondary offering

J.P. Morgan is the bookrunner on a 12M ADS secondary offering for LATAM Airlines — a reminder of steady ECM advisory and underwriting activity that generates fees for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/strategy commentary from JPMorgan (CNBC interview and Zacks coverage) remains bullish on the market and highlights JPMorgan’s favorable earnings/price-strength narrative — supportive for investor sentiment around the bank’s trading and markets franchise. CNBC interview Zacks stock to watch

Analyst/strategy commentary from JPMorgan (CNBC interview and Zacks coverage) remains bullish on the market and highlights JPMorgan’s favorable earnings/price-strength narrative — supportive for investor sentiment around the bank’s trading and markets franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Large Q4 2025 13F disclosures from JPMorgan’s funds show big reductions in passive ETF and mega‑cap tech positions (VOO, IVV, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META) while opening new positions (IVOL, ABVX, UL). This signals active repositioning by asset‑management units — relevant to fee generation but not an immediate earnings surprise. 13F fund update

Large Q4 2025 13F disclosures from JPMorgan’s funds show big reductions in passive ETF and mega‑cap tech positions (VOO, IVV, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META) while opening new positions (IVOL, ABVX, UL). This signals active repositioning by asset‑management units — relevant to fee generation but not an immediate earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites via its securities arm — a regulatory filing that matters for transparency but is unlikely to move JPM’s share price materially. Hexagon stake disclosure

JPMorgan disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites via its securities arm — a regulatory filing that matters for transparency but is unlikely to move JPM’s share price materially. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — investor‑relations communications that may reiterate guidance or strategy but typically have limited immediate market impact. UBS conference transcript

JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — investor‑relations communications that may reiterate guidance or strategy but typically have limited immediate market impact. Negative Sentiment: A technical/cycle note (TalkMarkets) suggests JPM may be ending an April cycle and could face a corrective move — this kind of commentary can amplify risk‑off flows into bank shares and pressure short‑term performance. Cycle/correction note

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.56. The company has a market cap of $846.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

