Callan Family Office LLC Has $23.84 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan led/arranged major financing for Databricks (part of a $5B equity raise and $2B debt financing), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking and debt‑origination deal flow that should support fee revenue. Databricks funding

JPMorgan led/arranged major financing for Databricks (part of a $5B equity raise and $2B debt financing), highlighting ongoing investment‑banking and debt‑origination deal flow that should support fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is part of a $3.6B syndicated credit facility for IREN (reported by MarketBeat), showing the bank’s role in large corporate lending and syndicated finance — a positive for interest income and arrangement fees. IREN financing

JPMorgan is part of a $3.6B syndicated credit facility for IREN (reported by MarketBeat), showing the bank’s role in large corporate lending and syndicated finance — a positive for interest income and arrangement fees. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan is the bookrunner on a 12M ADS secondary offering for LATAM Airlines — a reminder of steady ECM advisory and underwriting activity that generates fees for the bank. LATAM secondary offering

J.P. Morgan is the bookrunner on a 12M ADS secondary offering for LATAM Airlines — a reminder of steady ECM advisory and underwriting activity that generates fees for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/strategy commentary from JPMorgan (CNBC interview and Zacks coverage) remains bullish on the market and highlights JPMorgan’s favorable earnings/price-strength narrative — supportive for investor sentiment around the bank’s trading and markets franchise. CNBC interview Zacks stock to watch

Analyst/strategy commentary from JPMorgan (CNBC interview and Zacks coverage) remains bullish on the market and highlights JPMorgan’s favorable earnings/price-strength narrative — supportive for investor sentiment around the bank’s trading and markets franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Large Q4 2025 13F disclosures from JPMorgan’s funds show big reductions in passive ETF and mega‑cap tech positions (VOO, IVV, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META) while opening new positions (IVOL, ABVX, UL). This signals active repositioning by asset‑management units — relevant to fee generation but not an immediate earnings surprise. 13F fund update

Large Q4 2025 13F disclosures from JPMorgan’s funds show big reductions in passive ETF and mega‑cap tech positions (VOO, IVV, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, META) while opening new positions (IVOL, ABVX, UL). This signals active repositioning by asset‑management units — relevant to fee generation but not an immediate earnings surprise. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites via its securities arm — a regulatory filing that matters for transparency but is unlikely to move JPM’s share price materially. Hexagon stake disclosure

JPMorgan disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites via its securities arm — a regulatory filing that matters for transparency but is unlikely to move JPM’s share price materially. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — investor‑relations communications that may reiterate guidance or strategy but typically have limited immediate market impact. UBS conference transcript

JPMorgan presented at the UBS Financial Services Conference (transcript available) — investor‑relations communications that may reiterate guidance or strategy but typically have limited immediate market impact. Negative Sentiment: A technical/cycle note (TalkMarkets) suggests JPM may be ending an April cycle and could face a corrective move — this kind of commentary can amplify risk‑off flows into bank shares and pressure short‑term performance. Cycle/correction note

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $310.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.05 and a 200-day moving average of $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

