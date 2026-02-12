HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $572.8667.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $448.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $612.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $208.84 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $207.20 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,610.44, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

