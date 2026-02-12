The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.