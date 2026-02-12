Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112,424 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 4.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $110,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $410.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $455.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

